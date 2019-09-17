High Point Drops Regular Season Home Finale 3-1

High Point, NC - The Rockers fall short to the Somerset Patriots in game four of the series. The tough loss finalizes the last home game of the inaugural season at BB&T Point Stadium.

Although the Patriots held the Rockers to only three hits, the Rockers bullpen proved to be a key asset with eight total strikeouts. Joe Van Meter recorded seven strikeouts and Kyle Hansen put up one. Tyler Cloyd of the Patriots took the win while Van Meter was handed the loss.

In the top of the fourth, Patriots' left fielder, Olmo Rosario, put up the first score with a steal to home. Yovan Gonzalez hit a sacrifice fly to right field bringing Martinez home to seal the win for the Patriots in the top of the ninth.

The Rockers saw a quick rally in the bottom of the ninth hitting. Hector Gomez hit a single to third base bringing in Giovanni Alfonzo for the only score recorded for High Point.

The Rockers will play the New Britain Bees tomorrow at New Britain Stadium for a three game series.

