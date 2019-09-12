Somerset Patriots Acquire RHP Taylor Wright

Bridgewater, NJ - The Somerset Patriots have acquried right-handed Taylor Wright in a trade with the Evansville Otters (Frontier League) for future considerations. He is active for tonight's game against the Sugar Land Skeeters.

Wright enters his first season with the Somerset Patriots and first in the Atlantic League. The 6'5" righty spent his first professional season this year with the Otters. He impressed with a 3-0 record, a 0.92 ERA and 18 saves over 38 relief appearances. Wright yielded just five earned runs over 48.2 innings pitched while striking out 56 batters.

The Brown University alumnus won the Frontier League's Jason Simontacchi Award this season, which recognizes the league's Rookie of the Year.

Wright enjoyed a three-year stint on Brown's baseball club. He made 38 appearances (5 starts) in Browns progam, totalling 69.2 innings of work.

The Ivy graduate is the son of Villanova men's basketball coach Jay Wright and had participated in the Patriots' open tryout earlier this year.

