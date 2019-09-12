Barnstormers Drop Series Finale

Edwin Carl fired seven shutout innings on Thursday night as the High Point Rockers closed out their season series with the Lancaster Barnstormers with a 3-0 win at BB&T Point

Carl (5-4) allowed four singles, two in the first inning, while walking one and striking out seven. Chase Huchingson relieved him with a perfect eighth inning, and Trevor Frank wrapped up the game with a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his 13th save.

Lancaster's only threat came in the first inning when Melvin Mercedes and Joey Terdoslavich singled into right around a force play ground ball by Caleb Gindl. Carl struck out Anderson De La Rosa and got Michael Martinez grounded into a force out to end the inning.

Lancaster never advanced another runner into scoring position.

The Rockers mustered enough offense against Jared Lakind (7-8). In the second, Quincy Latimore, Michael Russell and Myles Schroder singled around a pair of strikeouts to produce the game's first run. Latimore also led off the fourth with a homer to left center for a 2-0 edge.

Lakind finished six innings, allowing six hits and two runs. He walked one and struck out five for his 10th quality start of the season.

A third run scored on a two-out RBI single by Stephen Cardullo in the seventh off reliever Pedro Echemendia.

The Barnstormers return home to take on the York Revolution Friday evening at 7:00. Winter scarves will be given away to eligible fans. Lancaster will send lefty Nate Reed (4-4) to the mound against a yet-to-be-named York left-hander. People may tune into the Barnstormers YouTube Channel at 6:45.

NOTES: Lancaster has scored only three runs on 20 hits in the last five games...The Barnstormers finished the season series 4-16 against High Point.

