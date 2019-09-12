Revs Drop Trou for Charity

(York, Pa.) - Five York Revolution players will lose their britches for charity in a live "game-worn pants auction" immediately following the Revs' game on Friday, September 20. It's all part of Ladies Night presented by UPMC. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event presented by YWCA York and support programs to end violence against women and girls.

All ladies attending the Revs' annual Ladies Night event will once more receive free admission and be invited to take part in a scavenger hunt for prizes during the game, and the concourse of PeoplesBank Park will again feature a wide range of tables and vendors offering discounts. According to Revolution President Eric Menzer, it's the addition (or is it subtraction?) of the pants element that sets this year's event apart.

"Teams all over America do game-worn jersey auctions. We wanted to go next-level to help fight violence against women. But we could not come up with a good idea, so we are doing this instead," Menzer joked. "We hope the ballpark will be busting at the seams that night to support the Revs, but also to support YWCA York in their efforts to combat violence against women and girls."

The high bidder on each player will literally get the pants off his...hmmm...body, right on the spot, including complimentary grass stains and infield dirt. It is not clear at this time what the players will be wearing under the pants. Team officials said fans will have to join them that night to see.

"I've occasionally had strangely inquisitive fans ask me what the players wear under their baseball pants," said Revs General Manager John Gibson. "I've always been comfortable telling them I don't know. I guess now we are going to find out."

Gibson noted that the players participating have not been finalized. "There's a lot of 'Jockey-ing' for position. Get it?" he grinned.

"York has one of the largest Walk a Mile events in the entire country. It's the commitment and creativity of male allies in our community that make the difference," said YWCA York CEO Jean M. Treuhart. "We are incredibly grateful to the York Revolution for adding naked ambition to our recipe for success."

Fox 43 Reporter Samantha Galvez will serve as a guest auctioneer for the event. Galvez was initially reluctant to get involved in such a spectacle but relented when she learned of the good cause.

"I would usually be outspoken about men dropping their pants in public," Galvez said, "but if a few of the Revs players are willing to be good sports about it to fight violence against women, I can certainly zip it and jump in to help."

