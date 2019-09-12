Patriots Offense Hangs Ten on Skeeters

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots (22-38, 64-66) defeated the Sugar Land Skeeters (31-28, 66-63) 10-7 at TD Bank Ballpark on Thursday night.

The Patriots jumped put to a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Olmo Rosario started the scoring with an RBI single, followed by an RBI fielder's choice by Jimmy Paredes. Edwin Espinal then launched a two-run home run (7) to left field to stake an early lead.

The Skeeters answered with a run on a bases loaded walk to Jason Martinson in the top of the second inning.

Sugar Land made it a one-run game in the top of the third inning on an RBI double by Denis Phipps and an RBI ground out by Albert Cordero.

A sacrifice fly in the top of the fourth inning by Rico Noel tied up the game at 4-4, before a Blair Beck solo home run (5) put the Skeeters in front in the top of the sixth inning.

The Patriots regained the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning on an RBI fielder's choice by Scott Kelly, a two-run single by Will Kengor, and a two-run double by Jimmy Paredes for a 9-5 advantage.

Sugar Land plated another run in the top of the seventh inning on a sacrifice fly by Denis Phipps.

Alfredo Rodriguez's RBI double brought home Espinal in the bottom of the frame for a 10-6 lead.

Zach Borenstein's RBI double in the top of the ninth inning provided the 10-7 final.

Rick Teasley (6-3) picked up the win after he allowed five runs on nine hits and four strikeouts in six innings of work. Carlos Pimentel (6-3) gave up seven runs on eight hits in 5.2 innings pitched. Mike Antonini earned his 26th save of the season after retiring the final batter of the game.

