Revs Rebound to Blast Ducks, Shrink Magic Number to Eight

(Central Islip, NY): The York Revolution blasted three home runs in a 9-4 victory over the Long Island Ducks on Wednesday night in front of 3,962 fans at Bethpage Ballpark. The first place Revs improve to 35-24 in the second half, maintaining a 3.5-game lead for first place, while lowering their magic number to eight to clinch a division title.

It was a big bounce back for the offense after having been held to one combined run the previous two nights, as the Revs will now go for a four-game split on their visit to Long Island in Thursday's finale.

Telvin Nash got things started, slamming a two-run home run to deep left-center in the top of the first inning. It was his Revs record 38th home run of the season, tying him for fourth-most in a season in Atlantic League history, while giving him 94 RBI on the year as he moves into sole possession of fourth on the club's single-season list.

Long Island rallied with two outs in the third to tie the game. D'Arby Myers kept the inning alive with an infield single and scored as Steve Lombardozzi drove a double to the gap in left-center. Lew Ford followed with a ground single into right field, leveling the score at 2-2.

The Revs responded in a big way in the top of the fourth, plastering the Ducks for four runs to take a 6-2 lead. Melky Mesa ignited things with a one-out base hit to left-center and James Skelton worked a walk. Ryan Dent followed by slugging a two-run double to the gap in right-center, putting the Revs back on top. Zach Sullivan walked to keep the line moving and Henry Castillo ripped an RBI single up the middle. Justin Trapp capped the outburst by driving a sac fly to deep left-center.

The York offense was right back at it in the fifth. Mesa extended the lead by crushing a two-run homer on a missile down the left field line. It was his 18th of the season and 38th of his Revs career moving into the franchise's top ten, while it also marked the Revs' 153rd home run as a team on the season, breaking the previous club record set in 2012. Dent added another round tripper two batters later, launching a solo shot to nearly the identical spot as his ninth of the year increased the lead to 9-2.

David Washington connected on a two-run homer to right-center for the Ducks in the bottom of the sixth, but it was a rare mistake by York starter Duke von Schamann (9-6) who worked 5.2 innings, moving into a tie for fourth in the league with his ninth win of the year. The righty walked none for the sixth consecutive start, extending his franchise record streak to 37.2 innings without a walk.

Josh Smoker entered to finish the sixth inning with a strike out of Daniel Fields before allowing just an infield single in a scoreless seventh, his fourth straight scoreless outing.

Victor Capellan handled his fourth straight scoreless inning to begin his Revs career with a 1-2-3 eighth, and Jameson McGrane closed it out with three ground outs in a perfect ninth.

The win snaps Long Island's 12-game winning streak and five-game winning streak against the Revs.

Notes: Nash scored twice giving him a league-leading 98 runs scored, moving into second on the Revs' single-season runs scored list. Nash also walked once, giving him a league-leading 94 free passes on the season, now within seven of matching the league record. Dent went over 150 RBI in his Revs career (now 151). The Revs and Ducks wrap up the four-game series Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and WOYK on YouTube beginning at 6:15 p.m. with Darrell Henry on the call.

