Lambson Shines in Rain Shortened Win

Waldorf, MD - Southern Maryland picked up a much needed series win this evening at the hands of the New Britain Bees. The Crabs bats exploded in the bottom of the fifth inning with a quartet of runs, propelling the good guys to a 6-1 victory.

Mitch Lambson (W, 2-0), the 2019 American Association Pitcher of the Year got the start for the Blue Crabs this evening. Fresh off of an eight inning scoreless performance in his Atlantic League debut, he followed it up with seven and two thirds innings while allowing one run this evening, striking out ten Bees, with seven strikeouts looking. The double digit strikeouts are tied for the second most by a Blue Crab this season, and the sixth most by an Atlantic Leaguer this year. Lambson exited play with a 0.57 ERA through 16.2 innings of Atlantic League work.

After a solo shot in the bottom of the fourth from Tony Thomas the Crabs bats exploded in the fifth. Rubi Silva led things off with a solo home run before Tony Thomas smacked in yet another run. Charlie Valerio finished off the outburst with a bases loaded two run single into right field to put the Crabs ahead 5-0.

Rain caused the game to conclude in the middle of the eighth inning this evening but the Crabs finished on top. A dominant fifth inning a beautiful performance from Lambson led to a 6-1 Crabs win.

The Blue Crabs will return home tomorrow, Thursday September 12th for game three of a three game set with the New Britain Bees, with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

