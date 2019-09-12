Revs Rally in Ninth to Stun Ducks

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the York Revolution 4-3 on Thursday night in the finale of a four-game series at Bethpage Ballpark.

York took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on Carlos Franco's RBI single to right field off Ducks starter Brandon Beachy. It stayed that way until the bottom of the fifth when Ramon Cabrera launched the first pitch from Revs starter Jake Welch over the right field fence for a solo homer, tying the game at one.

In the seventh, Cabrera again launched a first-pitch solo homer, this time to left field, off left-hander Robert Carson. D'Arby Myers followed two batters later with an RBI single, giving the Ducks a 3-1 lead.

However, York rallied for three runs in the ninth to claim a 4-3 lead. Ryan Dent's bloop RBI double down the right field line, a run-scoring error and a sacrifice fly off the bat of Justin Trapp did the damage.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Beachy tossed five innings of one-run ball, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out three. Welch lasted six and one-third innings, giving up a run on four hits while striking out eight. Josh Judy (7-2) picked up the win after pitching a scoreless eighth inning, striking out one. Cody Mincey (6-1) suffered the loss, surrendering an unearned run on one hit and one walk in two-thirds of an inning. James McGrane earned his 21st save with a scoreless ninth inning, striking out two.

Cabrera led the Flock with two hits, two RBIs and two runs, while Vladimir Frias chipped in with two hits and a run.

The Ducks hit the road on Friday to begin a three-game series against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Regency Furniture Stadium. Fans can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com, Facebook Live and the Ducks official YouTube channel. Left-hander Darin Downs (3-3, 2.71) gets the start for the Ducks against Blue Crabs southpaw Kevin McGovern (1-1, 2.77).

Long Island returns home on Friday, September 20, to open a three-game set against the High Point Rockers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Bethpage Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Foam Fingers, courtesy of Main Street Meats. It's a Flashback Friday at the ballpark, and fans will be able to enjoy 2000 season pricing ($8/$9) on select Ducks individual game tickets purchased via the team's in-game vendors (restrictions apply). In addition, Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for a free regular sub (no purchase necessary) and $2 off any size sub at Jersey Mike's Subs to fans as they exit the ballpark. Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

