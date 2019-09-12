Blue Crabs Cool Off Bees By Holding Offense In Check

September 12, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - New Britain Bees News Release





(Waldorf, MD) - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (29-30, 55-74) defeated the New Britain Bees (31-28, 66-62) 3-2 at Regency Furniture Stadium on Wednesday night to even up the three-game midweek series at a victory apiece.

New Britain starting pitcher Devin Burke (3-6) suffered the loss after surrendering three runs on seven hits in five innings of work while striking out four. Southern Maryland starting pitcher Dusten Knight (2-5) picked up the win, allowing two runs on three hits (two home runs) across six innings pitched, walking two and striking out seven. Mat Latos retired all three batters he faced in the top of the ninth for his team-leading 25th save of the season, tying him with Mike Antonini of the Somerset Patriots for most overall in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.

New Britain took a 1-0 lead versus Knight in the top half of the first inning when Darren Ford led off the ballgame with a home run to left field on the third pitch of the night thrown by the right-hander, his sixth big fly of the campaign. Southern Maryland tied the contest up at one in the last of the second with two-out and the bases empty as Jon Griffin plated Charlie Valerio with an RBI single after the Blue Crabs catcher began the rally with a double into the right field corner. The home team went ahead for good in the middle of the third courtesy of back-to-back run-scoring base knocks from Cory Vaughn and Valerio that allowed Edwin Garcia and Tony Thomas to cross the plate after they both singled earlier in the frame as part of a four-hit inning for Southern Maryland. The Bees got to within 3-2 in the top of the fifth as Jared James went "oppo-taco" with a solo tater over the short porch in left for his fourth round tripper of 2019. The bullpen trio of Brandon Fry, Brady Dragmire, and Grant Black kept the visitors within a single run by firing three scoreless innings of relief on just one hit allowed and a pair of strikeouts, including keeping the Blue Crabs off the scoreboard in the bottom of the eighth after they had a runner at third in Rubi Silva with nobody out as Fry and Dragmire retired the next three batters in succession without allowing Silva to cross the plate by way of a strikeout, a ground out with the infield in, and a fly ball. The boys from the Hardware City were unable to make any noise against Latos in the ninth as he tallied back-to-back strikeouts of Ryan Jackson and Mike Carp and finished the contest off by inducing Jason Rogers to chop a grounder to the shortstop Garcia, enabling Southern Maryland to hang on for the one-run triumph. Ford, Jackson, and James each had one of the three hits en route to the loss.

The Bees return to New Britain Stadium on Friday, September 13th when they welcome in the Sugar Land Skeeters. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. It will be another Fat Tire Friday in the Hardware City, as Fat Tire Belgian Ale Drafts will be available for just FIVE DOLLARS at any concession stand ALL NIGHT LONG!

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.