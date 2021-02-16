Solar Bears, VyStar Credit Union Announce Launch of Co-Branded Debit Card

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears along with VyStar Credit Union, have announced the launch of a co-branded debit card, available now for all VyStar Credit Union members.

Fans can get a Solar Bears debit card when they open a VyStar account with a minimum balance of $5 at any branch location. They can also apply for membership online at apply.vystarcu.org but will need to visit a branch to get a Solar Bears card. Current members can request a co-branded card by visiting a branch, calling 800-445-6289 or speaking to a VyChat representative at www.vystarcu.org.

As the official credit union of the Orlando Solar Bears, VyStar members receive exclusive discounts and ticket offers from the Solar Bears, including a 30% discount on tickets to Solar Bears home games, along with free ticket offers for Sunday home games.

