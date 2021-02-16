Americans Lose Presidents' Day Game in KC

Independence, MO - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), dropped the final game of their three-game series with the Kansas City Mavericks on Monday afternoon in front of a small crowd of 719.

The Americans defenseman provided all the offense for Head Coach Steve Martinson's club. Les Lancaster scored for the third time in three games, his sixth goal of the season. Ben Carroll had the other Allen goal, his first of the season.

The Americans lost two of the three on the road trip including back to back losses on Sunday and Monday. The Americans are 2-2 against Kansas City this season with all four games being played at Cable Dahmer Arena.

"It was tough giving up one late in the third," said Americans Co-Captain Spencer Asuchak. "We are not happy with losing the last two of the series. We didn't play well enough, and that's the story."

The teams will continue head to head play with two games this weekend at Allen Event Center on Friday and Saturday night. Get your seats online NOW at the ALL-NEW Allen Americans website.

