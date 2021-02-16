ECHL Transactions - February 16
February 16, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, February 16, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Orlando:
Taran Kozun, G
Tulsa:
Nick Minerva, D
Wheeling:
Luke Lynch, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Delete Philip Beaulieu, D recalled by Iowa
Delete Matt Register, D recalled by Iowa
Kansas City:
Add Nick Pastujov, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Sean Romeo, G activated from reserve
Add Austin Farley, F activated from reserve
Delete Willie Corrin, D placed on reserve
Delete Bryan Lemos, F placed on reserve
Delete Giorgio Estephan, F recalled by Stockton
Delete Angus Redmond, G loaned to Toronto (AHL)
Delete Kamerin Nault, F loaned to Manitoba
Orlando:
Add Fabrizio Ricci, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Clint Windsor, G assigned by Syracuse
Add Tad Kozun, F activated from reserve
Delete Fabrizio Ricci, F placed on reserve
Delete Nikita Pavlychev, F recalled by Syracuse
South Carolina:
Add Matt Weis, F assigned by Hershey
Delete Jade Miller, F placed on reserve
Delete Mark Cooper, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/13)
Utah:
Delete Kevin Carr, G recalled by Colorado (AHL)
Wichita:
Delete J.C. Campagna, F placed on reserve
Delete Jay Stevens, G released as EBUG
