ECHL Transactions - February 16

February 16, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, February 16, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Orlando:

Taran Kozun, G

Tulsa:

Nick Minerva, D

Wheeling:

Luke Lynch, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Delete Philip Beaulieu, D recalled by Iowa

Delete Matt Register, D recalled by Iowa

Kansas City:

Add Nick Pastujov, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Sean Romeo, G activated from reserve

Add Austin Farley, F activated from reserve

Delete Willie Corrin, D placed on reserve

Delete Bryan Lemos, F placed on reserve

Delete Giorgio Estephan, F recalled by Stockton

Delete Angus Redmond, G loaned to Toronto (AHL)

Delete Kamerin Nault, F loaned to Manitoba

Orlando:

Add Fabrizio Ricci, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Clint Windsor, G assigned by Syracuse

Add Tad Kozun, F activated from reserve

Delete Fabrizio Ricci, F placed on reserve

Delete Nikita Pavlychev, F recalled by Syracuse

South Carolina:

Add Matt Weis, F assigned by Hershey

Delete Jade Miller, F placed on reserve

Delete Mark Cooper, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/13)

Utah:

Delete Kevin Carr, G recalled by Colorado (AHL)

Wichita:

Delete J.C. Campagna, F placed on reserve

Delete Jay Stevens, G released as EBUG

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.