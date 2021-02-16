Clint Windsor Loaned to Solar Bears

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the club has been loaned goaltender Clint Windsor from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League. Additionally, forward Nikita Pavlychev has been recalled from the Solar Bears by the Crunch, and Orlando has signed forward Fabrizio Ricci to an ECHL Standard Player Contract. The Solar Bears habe also released goaltender Taran Kozun.

Windsor, 27, returns to Orlando where he has appeared in seven games this season and sports a 3-3-0 record with a 3.27 goals-against average and a .891 save percentage. He has not made an AHL appearance with the Crunch this season.

The third-year pro has appeared in 45 career games with the Solar Bears, where he sports a 22-17-3 record with a 2.58 goals-against average, a .922 save percentage and four shutouts.

Pavlychev, 23, has four points (2g-2a) in 10 games with Orlando in his rookie season.

Ricci, 26, joins Orlando after recording 33 points (12g-21a) in 58 games last season with the Wichita Thunder.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound forward has 111 points (40g-71a) in 144 games with Wichita, the EIHL's Dundee Stars and French side HC Cergy-Pontoise.

Prior to turning pro, the Toronto, Ontario native played one season of university hockey for the Ryerson Rams, recording 10 points (5g-5a) in 16 games. Ricci also played major junior hockey for the QMJHL's Baie-Comeau Drakkar and Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, and the Barrie Colts of the OHL, where he collected 74 points (32g-42a) in 138 combined games.

Kozun, 26, appeared in one game with Orlando this season in a relief appearance.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears continue their seven-game road trip against the Florida Everblades at Hertz Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m. The Solar Bears are back on home ice to host the Florida Everblades at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.

