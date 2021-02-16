Register and Beaulieu Headed to Iowa

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), announced today that Allen defensemen Matt Register and Philip Beaulieu are headed to the American Hockey League. See the official Iowa Wild press release below.

Iowa Wild General Manager Tom Kurvers announced today the recall of defensemen Philip Beaulieu and Matt Register from ECHL affiliate Allen Americans.

Beaulieu is in his first professional season after playing four years at Northern Michigan University. This season with Allen, the Duluth, Minn. native has contributed two goals and three assists for five points in 14 games played. The 5-foot-11, 194-pound defenseman signed a one-year, two-way AHL contract on Jul. 22, 2020.

Register returns to Iowa after skating in 30 contests last season with the Wild where he accrued one goal, two assists for three points. Now in his 11th year of pro hockey, the Calgary Alta. born defenseman has two goals, 17 assists for 19 points in 21 games this season with Allen. Register re-signed a one-year, two-way AHL contract with Iowa on Aug. 10, 2020.

The Allen Americans return to action this Friday and Saturday at home against the Kansas City Mavericks.

