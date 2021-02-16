Swamp Rabbits Announce Remaining Promotional Nights

Greenville, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits are proud to announce additional promotional nights for the remainder of the 2020-21 season. Beginning with Wizard's Night on February 27, live owls plus famous wizards and witches will be roaming the concourse as Greenville hosts the Allen Americans.

"Our goal is to present fans with not only exciting, high-level hockey, but also with a safe and fun experience for families throughout the upstate," said Swamp Rabbits President Todd Mackin. "From Wizard's Night, to Nickelodeon Day, to Fan Appreciation Night, we feel our promotional calendar truly offers something exciting for everyone in our community."

In March, the Swamp Rabbits are proud to hold the inaugural Women in Sports Day on March 13. Celebrate powerful, motivational and inspirational female sports and entertainment figures. One week later, wear your orange AND green and celebrate St. Patrick's Day with your Greenville Swamp Rabbits presented by TETRAD Brewing Co.

HOLY HOCKEY, BATMAN! Join the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for DC Comics Night on March 27. The Swamp Rabbits will wear custom, caped crusader jerseys as they face off against the jokers from Jacksonville.

April 10 will feature Greenville's 2nd Pucks-N-Paws Night of the season. Intermission dog races and pet friendly vendors on the concourse make this a night you and the whole family will not want to miss!

It will be a day full of hockey and slime on April 25! Enjoy Nickelodeon themed entertainment and kid friendly stations on the concourse. The team will be sporting specialty Nickelodeon jerseys that will be available for auction.

On May 1, join us as we celebrate cancer survivors and pay tribute to those who have fought and those who continue to fight in the battle against cancer. On Stick it to Cancer Night, the Swamp Rabbits will don custom pink jerseys that will be available for auction. Presented by Plumbing in Pink and Bon Secours.

The Swamp Rabbits are proud to salute service. May 28 will mark Military Appreciation / Marvel Night featuring custom Captain America jerseys, in-game recognitions, and military paraphernalia on the concourse. These custom jerseys will be available for auction.

We will honor the best fans in the ECHL on Saturday, May 29 when Greenville hosts the Jacksonville Icemen. Stay tuned for more information.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits Promotions:

February 27, 2021 vs. Allen Americans, 7:05 p.m. - Wizard's Night

March 13, 2021 vs. Jacksonville Icemen, 7:05 p.m. - Women in Sports Night

March 20, 2021 vs. Florida Everblades, 7:05 p.m. - Shamrocks N' Shenanigans

March 27, 2021 vs. Jacksonville Icemen, 7:05 p.m. - DC Comics Night

April 10, 2021 vs. Orlando Solar Bears, 7:05 p.m. - Pucks-N-Paws

April 25, 2021 vs. South Carolina Stingrays, 3:05 p.m. - Nickelodeon Day

May 1, 2021 vs. Jacksonville Icemen, 7:05 p.m. - Stick it to Cancer Night

May 28, 2021 vs. Jacksonville Icemen, 7:05 p.m. - Military Appreciation / Marvel Night

May 29, 2021 vs. Jacksonville Icemen, 7:05 p.m. - Fan Appreciation Night

