Mavericks Ink Former NY Islanders Draft Pick Nick Pastujov

February 16, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks have announced that the team has signed forward Nick Pastujov on Tuesday. Additionally, forward Giorgio Estephan has been recalled by the Stockton Heat, goaltender Angus Redmond has been loaned to the Toronto Marlies, and forward Kamerin Nault has been loaned to the Manitoba Moose.

Pastujov, a six-foot, 203-pound, 23-year-old goalie from Bradenton, Florida joins the Mavericks after playing collegiately for the University of Michigan for four seasons. Last season, he tallied 18 points on nine goals and nine assists in 36 games.

"Nick is an excellent two-way forward that has had a very successful collegiate career at the University of Michigan," Head Coach Tad O'Had said. "He is a very talented player with great on-ice vision and the ability to be very successful in the professional ranks."

Pastujov was a seventh-round draft pick to the New York Islanders in 2016.

Estephan, 23, totaled 22 points on six goals and 16 assists in 22 games for the Mavericks.

"We are pleased to see Gio get this opportunity with Stockton in the AHL," O'Had said. "Gio has conducted himself as a true pro here in Kansas City and has been impactful on and off the ice the entire KC Mavericks organization wishes Gio all the success in Calgary."

Redmond, 25, posted a 2.00 goals against average and a .923 save percentage in two games for the Mavericks.

"Angus has been rock steady for the Mavericks these past two games against Allen," O'Had said. "He will definitely be missed; however, we are happy to see him signing with the Marlies."

Nault, 25, tallied two points on two assists in 10 games for the Mavericks.

"We are very pleased to see Kamerin Nault receive a PTO with his hometown Manitoba Moose he's a talented young man who is deserving of this opportunity," O'Had said.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.