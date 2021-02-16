Hildebrand Wins Goalie of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. - Jake Hildebrand of the Florida Everblades is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Feb. 8-14. It is the fourth time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.

Hildebrand went 2-0-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .950 in two appearances at South Carolina last week.

The 27-year-old stopped 31 shots in a 4-2 win on Wednesday and made 27 saves in a 5-1 victory on Saturday.

A native of Butler, Pennsylvania, Hildebrand is 5-0-1 in seven appearances with the Everblades this season and ranks second in the ECHL with a .936 save percentage and fourth with a 2.01 goals-against average.

Hildebrand has seen action in 189 career ECHL games with Florida, Kalamazoo, Tulsa, Indy and Allen posting a record of 81-76-19 with six shutouts, a 3.45 goals-against average and a save percentage of .897. He has also appeared in three career American Hockey League games with Rockford.

Prior to turning pro, Hildebrand played four seasons at Michigan State University where he saw action in 133 career games, recording a 2.54 goals-against average to go along with a .921 save percentage. He also played three seasons in the United States Hockey League with Cedar Rapids and Sioux City.

