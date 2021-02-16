Weis Re-Assigned to South Carolina

South Carolina Stingrays forward Matthew Weis

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Hershey Bears, the American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the South Carolina Stingrays, announced the assignment of forward Matthew Weis to the Rays on Tuesday. The 25-year-old attacker began the season in Hershey and saw action in two games with the Bears.

Now in his third professional season, Weis split 2019-20 between Hershey and South Carolina, suiting up for six games with the Bears and 39 contests with the Rays. While with SC, Weis totaled 41 points on 11 goals and 30 assists along with a +25 rating.

The Freehold, N.J. native skated in 60 games as a rookie during 2018-19 with the AHL's Chicago Wolves and earned 11 points on three goals and eight assists. Weis also appeared in 22 playoff games with Chicago the team's run to the Calder Cup Finals in 2019.

Before turning pro, Weis played four seasons at Ohio State University, scoring 122 points in 136 games on 40 goals and 82 assists. He also spent three seasons in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Green Bay Gamblers and was part of the club's 2012 Clark Cup Championship title.

The Stingrays travel to Jacksonville for a two-game series this week beginning Friday night at 7 p.m.

