Solar Bears stunned by Bradley, Swamp Rabbits in 8-2 loss

February 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - Mark Auk recorded a goal and assist, but the Orlando Solar Bears (9-8-1-0) could not overcome the flood of offense unleashed by the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (9-4-5-2) en route to an 8-2 loss on Thursday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Led by Matt Bradley, who opened the scoring at 2:34 of the first period, Greenville took a 2-1 lead into the dressing room after the opening frame, and extended the lead with a pair of second-period goals.

After Auk netted his second of the season at 6:37 of the third, the Swamp Rabbits unloaded four goals, including two more from Bradley for the hat trick, as the forward finished the night with four points (3g-1a).

Michael Lackey went 24-for-29 before giving way to Taran Kozun, who went 3-of-6 in relief; Ryan Bednard picked up the win for Greenville with a 27-for-29 performance.

THREE STARS:

1) Matt Bradley - GVL

2) Shawn Cameron - GVL

3) Garret Thompson - GVL

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return to action against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Saturday, Feb. 13 at 7:05 p.m. The Solar Bears are back on home ice to host the Florida Everblades at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.

