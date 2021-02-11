Oilers Defeat Rush 5-3, Extend Win Streak to Three Games

RAPID CITY, SD - The Oilers picked up their third-straight win, defeating Rapid City 5-3 at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center on Wednesday night.

Danny Moynihan scored his 10th of the season just 18 seconds into the game, roofing a snapshot produced by a Rush turnover. Tulsa made it 2-0 1:40 later when Charlie Sampair crashed and crammed home a loose puck on the second shot of the game. Conlan Keenan popped his first professional goal past David Tendeck with 20 seconds left in the opening period, giving the Oilers a 3-0 lead heading into the first intermission.

Avery Peterson claimed the puck at the left point on the power play, finding Cedric Montminy on the tip, cutting the Oilers' lead down to 3-1 2:46 into the second period. Montminy scored his second power-play goal of the game at the 14:39 mark, bringing the score to 3-2 going into the final frame.

Peter Quenneville knotted things up at 3-3 1:38 into the final period, rocketing the puck underneath the crossbar after he collected a loose puck off a blocked shot. Adam Pleskach restored the Oilers' lead at 4-3 with 5:32 remaining in the game, stuffing home a rebound inside the post to the right of Tendeck. Sampair iced the game with his second of the night - an empty-net tally with six seconds remaining.

The Oilers are back in action on Friday night at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, squaring off against the Rush at 8:05 p.m. CT. Tulsa closes out the week with another 8:05 p.m. battle in Rapid City on Saturday.

