ECHL Transactions - February 11
February 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, February 11, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Rapid City:
Brett Beauvais, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Greenville:
Add Alec Rauhauser, D activated from reserve
Delete Eric Williams, D placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Adam Brady, F activated from reserve
Add Austin Farley, F activated from reserve
Delete Kamerin Nault, F placed on reserve
Delete Noah Delmas, D placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Taran Kozun, G added to active roster (traded from Rapid City)
Add Luc Brown, F added to active roster (claimed from Greenville)
Add Nolan Valleau, D activated from reserve
Add Tyler Bird, F activated from reserve
Delete Matthew Spencer, D placed on reserve
Delete Tad Kozun, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Darren Brady, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Brett Beauvais, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Adam Carlson, G activated from Injured Reserve
Add Eric Israel, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Mike Hedden, F activated from reserve
Delete Eric Israel, D placed on reserve
Delete David Tendeck, G placed on reserve
Delete Jack Suter, F placed on reserve
Delete Brandon Fehd, D placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Jay Stevens, G added as EBUG
Wichita:
Delete Hayden Lavigne, G loaned to Stockton
