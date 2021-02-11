ECHL Transactions - February 11

February 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, February 11, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Rapid City:

Brett Beauvais, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Greenville:

Add Alec Rauhauser, D activated from reserve

Delete Eric Williams, D placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Adam Brady, F activated from reserve

Add Austin Farley, F activated from reserve

Delete Kamerin Nault, F placed on reserve

Delete Noah Delmas, D placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Taran Kozun, G added to active roster (traded from Rapid City)

Add Luc Brown, F added to active roster (claimed from Greenville)

Add Nolan Valleau, D activated from reserve

Add Tyler Bird, F activated from reserve

Delete Matthew Spencer, D placed on reserve

Delete Tad Kozun, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Darren Brady, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Brett Beauvais, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Adam Carlson, G activated from Injured Reserve

Add Eric Israel, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Mike Hedden, F activated from reserve

Delete Eric Israel, D placed on reserve

Delete David Tendeck, G placed on reserve

Delete Jack Suter, F placed on reserve

Delete Brandon Fehd, D placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Jay Stevens, G added as EBUG

Wichita:

Delete Hayden Lavigne, G loaned to Stockton

