Bradley Scores Three, Rabbits Blowout Bears

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits defeated the Orlando Solar Bears on Thursday night behind Matt Bradley's first career ECHL hat-trick in an 8-2 victory at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Greenville's three-game set with Orlando will continue on Saturday night in the Upstate before concluding on Sunday afternoon.

In the first period, Greenville grabbed the early advantage at 2:34 courtesy of Bradley's fifth goal of the season. Bradley received a head-man pass from Greg Meireles and finished five-hole for his team's first opening period goal in five games.

At 9:44, Shawn Cameron scored his first professional goal to extend Greenville's lead to two. Cameron fired a shot from the slot past Solar Bears goaltender Michael Lackey on a rush with Garrett Thompson.

The Solar Bears cut Greenville's lead to one at the 16:06 mark of the opening period. A Devonte Stephens center point shot beat Rabbits goalie Ryan Bednard to shift the score to 2-1.

In the second period, Greenville again extended their lead to two at the 1:47 mark. Karch Bachman intercepted a pass in neutral ice and finished the ensuing 2-on-1 rush to give the Bits a 3-1 lead.

The Swamp Rabbits further extended their lead with 2:26 remaining in the second period. Patrick Bajkov wheeled around the offensive zone and fired a shot from the right circle to add to the Greenville's lead at 4-1.

In the third, Orlando sliced into Greenville's advantage at 6:37. Mark Auk fired a shot from a sharp angle past Bednard to cut the deficit to 4-2.

Only 19 seconds later, Bradley notched his second goal of the contest. At 6:56, Bradley ripped a shot top shelf to regain the three-goal cushion for Greenville at 5-2.

Max Zimmer added to the Rabbits lead on the backhand in the low-slot at 9:59 to push his team's lead to 6-2. Greenville added a seven goal only 1:59 later on a power play marker tallied by Joey Haddad on a blast from the right point. The Swamp Rabbits finished the night 1-for-2 on the man-advantage.

With 1:41 left in regulation Matt Bradley capped off his first ECHL hat-trick. Bradley received a cross ice pass from Finkelstein in his wheel house and fired a shot into an open cage to complete the 8-2 scoring line.

Both teams will rematch in the second game of a three-game set on Saturday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Ticket information is available online at swamprabbits.com.

