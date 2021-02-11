Thunder Acquires Former AHA Scoring Champ

Forward Austin McILmurray with Sacred Heart University

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that the team has acquired forward Austin McILmurray from the Fort Wayne Komets for future considerations.

McILmurray, 24, turns pro after a four-year collegiate career at Sacred Heart University. A native of Coral Springs, Florida, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound forward had signed with Greenville back in October. He agreed to terms with the Komets on January 5.

During his collegiate career, he increased his production each season and was the Atlantic Hockey scoring champion this past season. He recorded 32 points (18g, 14a) in 34 games and led the NCAA in power play tallies with 11. He was also named to the AHA First All-Star Team. Overall, he finished with 86 points (45g, 41a) in 137 games for the Pioneers.

Wichita heads on the road for the next five games starting on Friday, February 12 with a trip to Utah to face the Grizzlies.

