Komets Announce Remaining 2020-21 Schedule

February 11, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Fort Wayne, IN- The Komets announced Thursday the remaining portion of their 2020-2021 regular season schedule. The team will play 15 games at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum and 12 away games. The second portion of the schedule is set to start Wednesday, April 7th at Wheeling.

"We really like our schedule as it gives us a consistency at home, and the home portion of the regular season schedule will be over prior to Memorial Day. Playing just about all the home games on the weekend is an added bonus," said Komet President Michael Franke.

Roster moves - Ahead of the season opener the Komets traded forward Austin McIlmurray to Wichita for cash, released defenseman Johnny Coughlin. Forward Travis Howe and defenseman Curtis Leonard have signed standard contracts for the upcoming season.

Komets open their season Friday, February 12th when the team travels to Wheeling for a 7:10 p.m. faceoff. The home portion of the schedule starts Friday, February 19th at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum against the Nailers, starting at 8:00 p.m. All Komets home and road games will be broadcast on WOWO 1190 AM 107.5 FM and streaming at Komets.com

Game added-The Komets have added another game to the first portion of their schedule. The team will now play a road game at Indy on Wednesday, March 31st at 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.