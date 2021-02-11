Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs. Solar Bears, 7:05 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits kickoff a three-game set tonight with the Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate for the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning and AHL's Syracuse Crunch. Tonight marks the 71st all-time meeting between the Swamp Rabbits and Solar Bears.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (8-4-5-2) vs. Orlando Solar Bears (9-7-1-0)

February 11, 2021 | 7:05 PM | Game #20 | Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Referees: Andrew Bruggeman (25)

Linesmen: Shane Gustafson (87), Tarrington Wyonzek (88)

LAST TIME OUT:

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits escaped Jacksonville last Saturday night with a 1-0 win on the road. Matt Bradley scored the game's only goal with 2:04 left in regulation to break a scoreless deadlock. Final shots on goal totaled 30-20 Rabbits. Orlando last skated on Saturday and dropped a 4-1 decision to the Florida Everblades. Matthew Spencer scored the Bears' lone goal at 18:22 of the third period.

BRADLEY'S BIG TIME:

Rabbits forward Matt Bradley continues his trend of scoring key goals in big moments. On Feb. 4, Bradley scored a 6-on-4 power play goal in the final minute to send the Swamp Rabbits to overtime with South Carolina before Max Zimmer's sudden-death winner. Two nights later, Bradley received a headman pass from Jake Massie on a transition to bury the game's only goal in Jacksonville. In January, the Vancouver, British Columbia native also scored goals in consecutive games on Jan. 15-16 versus South Carolina. On Jan. 15, Bradley tallied the overtime winner to down the Rays at the North Charleston Coliseum before notching a third period equalizer the following night.

ANOTHER ONE:

On Tuesday, Swamp Rabbits goaltender Ryan Bednard was named recipient of the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week award for February 1-7, 2021. It is the third time this season Bednard has earned the weekly honor. Bednard started all three games last week for Greenville and posted a 2-1-0 record including a shutout, 1.68 goals-against average and .934 save percentage. The 23-year-old has started four consecutive games for the Swamp Rabbits and six of his team's last seven.

HELLO FROM THE OTHER SIDE:

Yesterday afternoon, the Orlando Solar Bears claimed forward Luc Brown off waivers from Greenville. The rookie forward skated in seven games with the Rabbits and produced three points (two goals, one assist). Brown scored in his professional debut on Jan. 15 at South Carolina and once more two nights later against the Jacksonville Icemen. The 24-year-old completed his collegiate career last season at University of Alaska-Anchorage with 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists) in 20 games.

SERIES PREVIEW:

Greenville and Orlando enter tonight, and the current three-game set, respectively sitting at 4th and 5th place in the Eastern Conference Standings...Both the Swamp Rabbits and Solar Bears have won five of their last 10 games...Orlando's road power play enters tonight 1-for-37 on the season...Both teams met once previously on Friday, January 29, with the Bears grabbing a 4-3 overtime decision against the Swamp Rabbits. Brendan Connolly scored twice for Greenville, and Jake Coughler tallied two goals and one assist for Orlando...Greenville has not scored a first period goal in each of their last five games.

