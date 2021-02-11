Rush Sign Darren Brady Amidst Roster Changes

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced a flurry of Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustments ahead of the final two games of their three-game set against the Tulsa Oilers.

Rookie defenseman Darren Brady has been signed by the team from the SPHL's Macon Mayhem. In addition to his acquisition, forward Drew Callin, and defensemen Nate Kallen, Shawn Boutin, and Brett Beauvais have been released. Finally, goaltender Taran Kozun was traded to the Orlando Solar Bears for cash considerations earlier this week.

Brady joins the Rush after starting the 2020-21 campaign with the SPHL's Macon Mayhem. In 8 games in Georgia, the 6'0", 200-pound blue-liner earned a pair of assists with a +1 rating. Prior to turning pro, the Lake Orion, Michigan native played four seasons of NCAA college hockey at Rochester Institute of Technology, earning 10 goals and 36 points in 135 contests. In his senior season in 2019-20, Brady earned 3 goals and 12 points in 36 games, and served as the Captain of the Tigers. He also spent three seasons in the NAHL with the Soo Eagles and New Jersey Junior Titans, compiling 13 goals, 56 assists, and 69 points in 170 games with a +36 rating, earning All-East Division Team honors in 2016.

The Rush rematch the Tulsa Oilers on Friday February 12th, with puck drop slated for 7:05 p.m. MDT at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena. Saturday's finale on February 13th is "Decades Night", presented by Vast Broadband. The only promotional night in February, decades from the 1960's all the way to present day will be represented through fun games, great music, and other interactive activities throughout the night. We encourage all fans to dress appropriately for the occasion.

