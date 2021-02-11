Rays Host Annual Military Appreciation Night Saturday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays will honor all United States active military and veterans during their game Saturday night against the Florida Everblades as part of their annual Military Appreciation Night presented by Precise Logistical Services and Paul Errico Associates at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Doors to the arena will open at 5 p.m., and the game is scheduled to begin at 6:05. The team will wear specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off via DASH Auction throughout the game with proceeds benefitting Tuskegee Airmen Hiram E Mann Chapter.

The Hiram E Mann Chapter was founded in 1998, with hopes to carry on the legacy of the Tuskegee airmen that trained at Walterboro Army Airfield. Their goal is to introduce youth to different aviation and STEM related career fields with youth-related activities and annual scholarships. The Tuskegee Airmen were the first black military aviators in the U.S. Army Air Corps (AAC), a precursor of the U.S. Air Force. They flew more than 15,000 individual routes in Europe and North Africa during World War II.

Saturday's jersey auction will be conducted virtually through our partnered platform - DASH Auction beginning at 3 p.m. The sweaters will be auctioned in three segments, which will each close at different times. For more information about Saturday's digital auction, visit our designated page at StingraysHockey.com.

A total of 300 tickets have been donated to local military personnel through the team's Seats For Service promotion by individuals and businesses in the Lowcountry community.

Prior to the game, fans will see a Fire Engine and Combat Camera Vehicle from Joint Base Charleston on display outside the Montague Ave. entrance to the arena. Members of Joint Base will also be presenting the colors on the ice and singing our country's national anthem.

There will also be specialty merchandise on sale at the club's official store, The Reef, including pucks, t-shirts and camo beanies.

South Carolina's jersey raffle for the night will consist of a team-signed specialty jersey and three team-signed specialty military-themed t-shirts.

