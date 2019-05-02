Solar Bears Shut out by Everblades in Game 4

May 2, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - Goaltender Callum Booth turned aside all 33 shots he faced as the Orlando Solar Bears (5-4) saw their season pushed to the limit, falling 4-0 to the Florida Everblades (7-3) in Game 4 of the South Division Finals on Thursday night at Amway Center. Orlando now trails the best-of-seven series 3-1, with Game 5 set for Friday, May 3 at 7 p.m. on home ice.

Florida took a 1-0 lead in the first period with a power-play goal when Blake Winiecki tipped a shot from Matt Finn past Connor Ingram at 16:03.

The Everblades extended the lead at 7:44 of the second period when Justin Auger raced after a loose puck at the right board and drove the lane before backhanding a shot past Ingram.

Florida tacked on two more goals in the third, as Logan Roe scored with the man advantage at 2:14 and Ben Masella scored on a breakaway at 9:08.

Ingram took the loss with 19 saves on 23 shots against.

THREE STARS

1) Callum Booth - FLA

2) Blake Winiecki - FLA

3) Justin Auger - FLA

NOTABLES:

Orlando's 46 penalty minutes marked the largest total for the team in the 2019 postseason; Florida's 30 penalty minutes were the most by an opposing team in the current playoffs as well.

2019 Playoffs Presented by XYMOPrint:

Tickets for the second round of the Orlando Solar Bears 2019 Playoffs, presented by XYMOPrint, are now on sale. The Solar Bears are back in action when they host Game 5 of the South Division Finals on Friday, May 3 at 7 p.m. at Amway Center. Tickets can also be purchased via ticketmaster.com or the Amway Center box office.

Playoff Perks from FAIRWINDS:

FAIRWINDS Credit Union members can score a pair of free tickets to each Solar Bears home playoff game during the second round. The first 100 FAIRWINDS members who show their FAIRWINDS debit/credit card and photo ID at the Amway Center box office will receive a free pair of tickets to that day's game. Once all 100 pairs are claimed, FAIRWINDS members can still take advantage of a buy-one-get-one offer. Visit fairwinds.org/solarbears for additional details.

2019-20 Season Ticket Memberships on Sale Now:

Upgrade to Solar Status and become a Season Ticket Member today. Season ticket memberships for the 2019-20 season are now on sale and start as little as $270.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.