Solar Bears Shut out by Everblades in Game 4
May 2, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - Goaltender Callum Booth turned aside all 33 shots he faced as the Orlando Solar Bears (5-4) saw their season pushed to the limit, falling 4-0 to the Florida Everblades (7-3) in Game 4 of the South Division Finals on Thursday night at Amway Center. Orlando now trails the best-of-seven series 3-1, with Game 5 set for Friday, May 3 at 7 p.m. on home ice.
Florida took a 1-0 lead in the first period with a power-play goal when Blake Winiecki tipped a shot from Matt Finn past Connor Ingram at 16:03.
The Everblades extended the lead at 7:44 of the second period when Justin Auger raced after a loose puck at the right board and drove the lane before backhanding a shot past Ingram.
Florida tacked on two more goals in the third, as Logan Roe scored with the man advantage at 2:14 and Ben Masella scored on a breakaway at 9:08.
Ingram took the loss with 19 saves on 23 shots against.
THREE STARS
1) Callum Booth - FLA
2) Blake Winiecki - FLA
3) Justin Auger - FLA
NOTABLES:
Orlando's 46 penalty minutes marked the largest total for the team in the 2019 postseason; Florida's 30 penalty minutes were the most by an opposing team in the current playoffs as well.
