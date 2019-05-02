Steelheads Extend Postseason, Force Game 5 with 4-2 Win over Oilers

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (5-4-0) scored early and often, helping to lift over the Tulsa Oilers (7-4-0) in a 4-2 win on Wednesday night from CenturyLink Arena in Game 4 of the Mountain Division Final of the 2019 U.S. Bank Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by SmileDirectClub. The Steelheads and Oilers will now play on Friday in Boise for Game 5.

The Steelheads jumped out early in the game at 1:57 of the first period with a connecting pass from the right corner in front for forward A.J. White off the left post to strike first, 1-0. The Steelheads then scored two goals within 27 seconds midway through the frame. At 10:15, Steelheads forward Reid Petryk slapped a one-time shot from the high slot coming into the play as a trailer to double the lead, 2-0, and forward Steve McParland added another tally at 10:42 on a rebound in front of the net to stretch out the lead to 3-0.

In the second period, the Oilers capitalized on the power play at 12:06 thanks once again to forward Alex Dostie to answer back and cut the lead down to two goals at 3-1.

The Steelheads found another goal to press back ahead early in the third period at 5:30 when forward Elgin Pearce fed forward Mitch Moroz for an open shot net-front to spread the lead back out, 4-1. However, the Oilers came back at 5:58 on a deflection by forward Charlie Sampair, bringing the road side back within two at 4-2. The Steelheads fought off a late 5-on-3 penalty kill and held off the Oilers for the win.

Steelheads netminder Tomas Sholl (5-4-0) halted 33 of 35 shots in the win, while Oilers goaltender Devin Williams (7-4-0) stopped 34 of 38 shots in the loss.

The Steelheads and Oilers return to action on Friday, May 3 at 7:10 p.m. from CenturyLink Arena for Game 5 of the Mountain Division Final. Tickets are available online at idahosteelheads.com now and at the CenturyLink Arena Box Office beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday.

