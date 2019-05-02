Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Everblades

May 2, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





South Division Finals: Game 4

WHO: South Division Finals - Game 4: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Florida Everblades

VENUE: Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

DATE: Thursday, May 2 at 7 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Mixlr and TuneIn, and Lightning Power Play

PROMOTIONS:

FAIRWINDS Playoff Perks - FAIRWINDS members can score a pair of free tickets to tonight's game when they show their FAIRWINDS debit/credit card and photo ID at the Amway Center box office - visit fairwinds.org/solarbears for more info.

Thirsty Thursday, presented by Coors Light - Fans can take advantage of $5 domestic draft beers during tonight's game.

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (5-3) continue the 2019 Playoffs, presented by XYMOPrint, as they host Game 4 of the South Division Finals against the Florida Everblades (6-3). Each game of the series has gone to overtime, with Florida taking Game 3 on Tuesday by a 3-2 score.

FRYE FINDING GROOVE: After missing Game 3 of the opening round, defenseman Zach Frye has been one of Orlando's top-performing defensemen. Since returning to the lineup, Frye has picked up three points (1g-2a) in five games, and has logged a +5 rating. He also leads Orlando in the second round with a +3.

NO LEAD IS SAFE: Both Orlando and Florida have identical 3-1 records in the 2019 postseason, further emphasizing the need for a full 60-minute effort in tonight's game. The Solar Bears are 4-1 in the playoffs when scoring first, while the Everblades are 3-2.

FEJES CONTINUES TO FIRE AWAY: Forward Hunter Fejes leads the Solar Bears in the playoffs with six goals through six games. His six goals are tied for second in the Eastern Conference, and of the Top 10 goal-scorers in the playoffs, Fejes possesses the fourth-best shooting percentage, scoring at a 22.2% clip on 27 shots.

DONAGHEY TO RETURN: After dressing in Game 1 of the opening round, defenseman Cody Donaghey missed Orlando's next seven games. The second-year pro will be back in the lineup tonight, and will be expected to provide an offensive presence from the back end. During the regular season, the blueliner set career-highs with 43 points (15g-28a) in 64 games, and matched Nolan Valleau's franchise record for power-play points by a defenseman with 17 (6g-11a).

2019 Playoffs Presented by XYMOPrint:

Tickets for the second round of the Orlando Solar Bears 2019 Playoffs, presented by XYMOPrint, are now on sale. The Solar Bears are back in action when they host Game 5 of the South Division Finals on Friday, May 3 at 7 p.m. at Amway Center. Tickets can also be purchased via ticketmaster.com or the Amway Center box office.

Playoff Perks from FAIRWINDS:

FAIRWINDS Credit Union members can score a pair of free tickets to each Solar Bears home playoff game during the second round. The first 100 FAIRWINDS members who show their FAIRWINDS debit/credit card and photo ID at the Amway Center box office will receive a free pair of tickets to that day's game. Once all 100 pairs are claimed, FAIRWINDS members can still take advantage of a buy-one-get-one offer. Visit fairwinds.org/solarbears for additional details.

2019-20 Season Ticket Memberships on Sale Now:

Upgrade to Solar Status and become a Season Ticket Member today. Season ticket memberships for the 2019-20 season are now on sale and start as little as $270.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.