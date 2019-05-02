Royals' MacDonald Named ECHL Equipment Manager of the Year

Reading, PA - The ECHL announced Thursday Reading Royals Head Equipment Manager Jason MacDonald has been named the ECHL's Equipment Manager of the Year, presented by Warrior Hockey. The selection marks the fourth time a Royals equipment manager has been honored by the ECHL as Equipment Manager of the Year. It is MacDonald's first selection. He has been Reading's equipment manager for the last four seasons, joining the team for the start of the 2015-16 campaign. The Royals have qualified for the postseason three times in his tenure.

The winner is determined in a vote of the league's equipment managers and athletic trainers. In recognition of his accomplishment, MacDonald will receive a prize pack from Warrior Hockey.

"I'd like to thank my peers and those in the ECHL that selected me for this tremendous honor," MacDonald said. "It's a pleasure working alongside everyone in the league. This couldn't have been done without the help of Head Coach Kirk MacDonald, Assistant Coach Mike Marcou, Athletic Trainer Sean Berberich and Assistant Equipment Manager Eric Cosentino, who ensure we run a first-class operation to the best of our ability in Reading. I'd also like to thank former Royals equipment Manager Pat Noecker for the help he continues to provide as well as the love and support of my family and wife Arielle."

"Jason is a consummate professional and a huge reason for the success of the Reading Royals during his time with the organization," said Royals Head Coach Kirk MacDonald. "His dedication and investment with our players and staff makes him one of the best in the industry and this is a wonderful recognition for his time and effort."

Prior to working for the Royals, MacDonald served as Assistant Equipment Manager for the NHL's Florida Panthers from 2009-14. The Detroit, MI native has worked in the ECHL for seven seasons and spent time with the ECHL's Florida Everblades (2006-09) before receiving his call-up to the Panthers. He has worked as an equipment manager since 2000-01, when he started as an assistant for the USA Hockey's National Team Development Program. In 2001-02, MacDonald was an assistant equipment manager for the AHL's Chicago Wolves and the team won the Calder Cup.

Royals honored as ECHL Equipment Manager of the Year

Russ Holden (2004-05)

Pat Noecker (2007-08, 2008-09)

Jason MacDonald (2018-19)

ECHL Equipment Manager of the Year

2018-19 Jason MacDonald, Reading Royals

2017-18 Darren Flinchem, Indy Fuel

2016-17 Andrew Dvorak, Missouri Mavericks

2015-16 Drew Kitts, Quad City Mallards

2014-15 Dakota King, Gwinnett Gladiators

2013-14 Billy Higgins, Wheeling Nailers

2012-13 Adam Dexter, Orlando Solar Bears

2011-12 Ryan Martin, Greenville Road Warriors

2010-11 Mike Burkhead, Alaska Aces

2009-10 Ben Laing, Stockton Thunder

2008-09 Pat Noecker, Reading Royals

2007-08 Pat Noecker, Reading Royals

2005-06 Chris Burke, Fresno Falcons

2004-05 John Jennings, Florida Everblades

Russ Holden, Reading Royals

2003-04 John Krouse, Pensacola Ice Pilots

2002-03 Tom Severance, Charlotte Checkers

