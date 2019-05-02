Steelheads Game 5 Tickets for Friday on Sale Now

BOISE, Idaho - Tickets for Game 5 of the Mountain Division Final between the Idaho Steelheads and Tulsa Oilers on Friday, May 3 at 7:10 p.m. in CenturyLink Arena are on sale now at idahosteelheads.com or at the CenturyLink Arena Box Office.

The Steelheads extended their postseason to a necessary Game 5 with a 4-2 win on Wednesday night at CenturyLink Arena. The team has an opportunity to send the series back to Tulsa, Olka. with another win on Friday to close the home portion of the best-of-seven series. The winner of this series will advance to the Western Conference Final, and the Steelheads are looking to return to that round for the first time since 2013.

Doors open at 6:15 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7:10 p.m. Fans are asked to wear white and support the "White Out" at CenturyLink Arena.

Tickets are available by calling the Steelheads at 208-383-0080 or online at idahosteelheads.com. The CenturyLink Arena Box Office is open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday and at 10:00 a.m. through game time on Friday.

