Fuel Agree to NHL Affiliation Extension with the Chicago Blackhawks

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel and the Chicago Blackhawks announced today that they have agreed to terms on a three-year affiliation extension with the Chicago Blackhawks, their primary NHL affiliate for the past five years. The agreement runs through the 2021-22 campaign.

"The Chicago Blackhawks have been an incredible organization to work with over the years," Fuel President and Chief Operating Officer Larry McQueary said. "We are excited to continue that partnership in developing and growing high level talent to pass through the franchise system."

The Fuel became the Chicago Blackhawks ECHL affiliate on April 1, 2014 when they were the 23rd team to join the league. Since then the Fuel have had many players sign to Blackhawks contracts, including former Fuel goaltender Collin Delia. Delia became the first Indy player to see action with the NHL Chicago Blackhawks on March 29 as he recorded his first NHL victory with 25 saves in the Blackhawks win over the Winnipeg Jets.

In the 2018-2019 season Delia played in 16 games finishing with a 6-4-3 record, a 3.61 goals against average and a .908 save percentage. Delia signed to a three year contract extension with the Blackhawks back in February that will run through the 2021-2022 season.

