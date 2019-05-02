ECHL Transactions - May 2
May 2, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, May 2, 2019:
Florida:
Add Josh Robinson, G added as EBUG
Add Alex Tonge, F activated from reserve
Delete Sam Warning, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Cody Donaghey, D activated from reserve
Delete Alexei Lipanov, F placed on reserve
