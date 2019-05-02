ECHL Transactions - May 2

May 2, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, May 2, 2019:

Florida:

Add Josh Robinson, G added as EBUG

Add Alex Tonge, F activated from reserve

Delete Sam Warning, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Cody Donaghey, D activated from reserve

Delete Alexei Lipanov, F placed on reserve

