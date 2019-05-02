Reading's MacDonald Receives ECHL Equipment Manager of the Year Award Presented by Warrior Hockey

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Thursday that Jason MacDonald of the Reading Royals is the 2018-19 recipient of the ECHL Equipment Manager of the Year Award, presented by Warrior Hockey.

The winner is determined in a vote of the league's equipment managers and athletic trainers. In recognition of his accomplishment, McDonald will receive a price pack from Warrior Hockey.

MacDonald has been Reading's equipment manager for the last four seasons, joining the team for the start of the 2015-16 campaign. Prior to working for the Royals, MacDonald served as assistant equipment manager for the National Hockey League's Florida Panthers from 2009-14. The Detroit, Michigan native has worked in the ECHL for seven seasons and spent time with the Florida Everblades (2006-09) before joining the Panthers. He has worked as an equipment manager since 2000-01, when he started as an assistant for the USA Hockey's National Team Development Program. In 2001-02, MacDonald was an assistant equipment manager for the American Hockey League's Chicago Wolves and the team won the Calder Cup.

ECHL Equipment Manager of the Year

2018-19 Jason MacDonald, Reading Royals

2017-18 Darren Flinchem, Indy Fuel

2016-17 Andrew Dvorak, Missouri Mavericks

2015-16 Drew Kitts, Quad City Mallards

2014-15 Dakota King, Gwinnett Gladiators

2013-14 Billy Higgins, Wheeling Nailers

2012-13 Adam Dexter, Orlando Solar Bears

2011-12 Ryan Martin, Greenville Road Warriors

2010-11 Mike Burkhead, Alaska Aces

2009-10 Ben Laing, Stockton Thunder

2008-09 Pat Noecker, Reading Royals

2007-08 Pat Noecker, Reading Royals

2005-06 Chris Burke, Fresno Falcons

2004-05 John Jennings, Florida Everblades and Russ Holden, Reading Royals

2003-04 John Krouse, Pensacola Ice Pilots

2002-03 Tom Severance, Charlotte Checkers

