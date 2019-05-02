Idaho Avoids Sweep and Forces Game 5

BOISE, ID - Three goals in the first 11 minutes of Game 4 led the Idaho Steelheads (5-4-0) to a 4-2 win over the Tulsa Oilers (7-4-0) Wednesday at CenturyLink Arena. Tulsa leads the best-of-seven series three games to one, as Game 5 will be Friday in Boise.

The Steelheads jumped out to a 3-0 first period lead as they outshot Tulsa 18-5 in the opening 20 minutes. A.J. White started the scoring 1:57 into the game when he banked in a rebound after Idaho forced an Oilers turnover at the blue line. Reid Petryk made it 2-0 when he was left all alone in the slot and ripped a one-timer behind Devin Williams and into the net. Idaho scored once more 37 seconds later when Steven McParland swept in a loose puck after initially providing a screen on the Steelheads' first shot from the point.

Tulsa capitalized on a 5-on-3 power play in the second period when Alex Dostie redirected a slap pass from Eric Drapluk to cut its deficit to two midway through the frame. It was Dostie's league-leading 11th goal of the playoffs. The Oilers received a second 5-on-3 man-advantage shortly after the goal, but could not strike a second time.

Early in the third period, Mitch Moroz bumped Idaho's lead back to three when he snapped a shot from the slot into the net to make it 4-1. The Oilers had an answer 28 seconds later when Dostie set up Charlie Sampair who deflected the pass behind Tomas Sholl on his backhand as he was crashing the net. Tulsa outshot Idaho 21-10 in the final period, but it was too late, as the Steelheads stayed alive in the series.

Game 5 of the best-of-seven series will be Friday at 8:10pm CT at CenturyLink Arena in Boise, as the Oilers will have a second chance to close out the series and advance to the Western Conference Finals. A win for the Steelheads would force a Game 6 Sunday at 7:05pm at the BOK Center in Tulsa. Catch all the Game 5 action on the Sports Animal Radio Network, www.tulsaoilers.com or ECHL.TV, with pregame coverage starting at 7:50pm CT.

