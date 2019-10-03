Solar Bears Reduce Training Camp Roster by Seven
October 3, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the following changes to the team's training camp roster:
Forward Darian Romanko has been released from his contract
Forward Alex Schoenborn has been released from his contract
Forward Ryan Tait has been released from his contract
Goaltender Clint Windsor has been released from his contract
Defenseman Petr Stindl has been released from his tryout
Forward Nick Pastorious has been released from his tryout
Defenseman Jake Cardwell has left the team to pursue opportunities in Europe; Orlando has subsequently placed Cardwell on suspension in order to maintain his ECHL playing rights
Orlando's training camp roster now sits at 28 players.
Forwards:
Tyler Bird
Dylan Fitze
Mathieu Foget
Jake Jackson [R, TO]
Ivan Kosorenkov [AHL-SJ]
Tristan Langan [R, AHL-SJ]
Chris LeBlanc
Alexey Lipanov [R, NHL-TB]
Jimmy Lodge
Ryan Lohin [R, NHL-TB]
Jake Marchment
Colby McAuley
Pierre-Luc Mercier
Trevor Olson
Brent Pedersen
Jackson Playfair [R]
Marcus Vela [R, AHL-SJ]
Defensemen:
Taylor Doherty [V]
Cody Donaghey
Alexander Kuqali
Kevin Lohan
Austin McEneny
Mike Monfredo [V]
Matthew Spencer [NHL-TB]
Kyle Thacker [R, TO]
Goaltenders:
Zachary Fucale [AHL-SYR]
Spencer Martin [NHL-TB]
Zach Sawchenko [AHL-SJ]
Key:
[V] = Veteran (Has at least 260 regular season games of professional experience in qualifying leagues as of the start of the 2019-20 season)
[R] = Rookie
[NHL-TB] = NHL Tampa Bay Lightning contract
[AHL-SYR] = AHL Syracuse Crunch contract
[AHL-SJ] = AHL San Jose Barracuda contract
[TO] = Tryout
The Solar Bears continue their preseason with a pair of road exhibition games in Estero, Fla. against the Florida Everblades on Friday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. Hertz Arena.
