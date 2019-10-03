Solar Bears Reduce Training Camp Roster by Seven

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the following changes to the team's training camp roster:

Forward Darian Romanko has been released from his contract

Forward Alex Schoenborn has been released from his contract

Forward Ryan Tait has been released from his contract

Goaltender Clint Windsor has been released from his contract

Defenseman Petr Stindl has been released from his tryout

Forward Nick Pastorious has been released from his tryout

Defenseman Jake Cardwell has left the team to pursue opportunities in Europe; Orlando has subsequently placed Cardwell on suspension in order to maintain his ECHL playing rights

Orlando's training camp roster now sits at 28 players.

Forwards:

Tyler Bird

Dylan Fitze

Mathieu Foget

Jake Jackson [R, TO]

Ivan Kosorenkov [AHL-SJ]

Tristan Langan [R, AHL-SJ]

Chris LeBlanc

Alexey Lipanov [R, NHL-TB]

Jimmy Lodge

Ryan Lohin [R, NHL-TB]

Jake Marchment

Colby McAuley

Pierre-Luc Mercier

Trevor Olson

Brent Pedersen

Jackson Playfair [R]

Marcus Vela [R, AHL-SJ]

Defensemen:

Taylor Doherty [V]

Cody Donaghey

Alexander Kuqali

Kevin Lohan

Austin McEneny

Mike Monfredo [V]

Matthew Spencer [NHL-TB]

Kyle Thacker [R, TO]

Goaltenders:

Zachary Fucale [AHL-SYR]

Spencer Martin [NHL-TB]

Zach Sawchenko [AHL-SJ]

Key:

[V] = Veteran (Has at least 260 regular season games of professional experience in qualifying leagues as of the start of the 2019-20 season)

[R] = Rookie

[NHL-TB] = NHL Tampa Bay Lightning contract

[AHL-SYR] = AHL Syracuse Crunch contract

[AHL-SJ] = AHL San Jose Barracuda contract

[TO] = Tryout

The Solar Bears continue their preseason with a pair of road exhibition games in Estero, Fla. against the Florida Everblades on Friday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. Hertz Arena.

