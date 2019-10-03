Gladiators Land on Atlanta's Sports Station

Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators and Sports Radio 680 "The Fan" family of stations, have struck a deal, making the sports radio giant the club's official new radio home. Dickey Broadcasting hosts some of Atlanta's biggest sports teams like the Braves, University of Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kennesaw State and other major sports teams in the Atlanta Metro area. The famed sports station will now add the Gladiators as part of their family.

"We are excited to partner with the Atlanta Gladiators, and make them a part of our growing line-up of local play-by-play, on our family of stations in Atlanta. When it comes to compelling sports and play-by-play in the region, you will find it on a Dickey Broadcasting Company station or network," said the broadcasting network's President David Dickey.

Atlanta's sports station will host select Gladiators games this season and will also help market the team. The partnership will feature live remotes, on-air interviews with players, a coach's show, a weekly show with Gladiators' team president and more.

"This is another example of the big steps we have taken this off-season in expanding our marketing efforts. We have never been on a station this large with this much reach in the team's history. If you listen to sports in the Atlanta metro area you tune in to 680," said Gladiators Team President Jerry James.

When games are not broadcast on 680 "The Fan," follow the Gladiators on the other branches of their broadcasting network. You can also listen by going to www.mixlr.com or to watch them on ECHL.TV.

