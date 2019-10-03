Worcester Railers HC Announce Front Office Promotions

WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Railers HC Team President Michael G. Myers (@Myzie35) officially announced today that the club has promoted Paul Harris to Community Relations Manager and Jacqueline Avola to Corporate Fulfillment and Game Operations Manager.

Paul Harris was promoted to Community Relations Manager after serving as Community Relations Coordinator with the Railers since June of 2017. The Shrewsbury, MA native manages the Railers community efforts, coordinates TRAX appearances, and oversees the Railers Flagship Skate to Success Program. In addition, Harris is in charge of the Railers intern department and is a key contributor in gameday operations. The 24-year-old played a key role in the Railers winning the ECHL Community Service Team of the Year Award this past June in Las Vegas.

Jacqueline Avola was promoted to Corporate Fulfillment and Game Operations Manager after spending the last 18 months as the Corporate Fulfillment Coordinator. A graduate of Assumption College, Avola was a big part of the Railers corporate team which ranked second overall in corporate revenues last season in the ECHL. In her new role she will continue to work closely with the corporate team as well as oversee gameday operations and promotional efforts.

"We are proud to honor Paul and Jackie with promotions after all of their hard work they have put in over the last two seasons with the Railers," Myers said. "We are excited to see both Paul and Jackie continue their professional development with the Railers this upcoming season."

The Worcester Railers HC 2019-20 home opener at the DCU Center is Saturday, October 12 vs. the Adirondack Thunder. All tickets are now on sale. For season memberships, flex packages and group outings by contact the Railers HC front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting www.RailersHC.com.

