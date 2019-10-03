Atlanta Knights VIP Experience October 19th
October 3, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
Come join the Atlanta Gladiators on Saturday October 19th as we celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the Atlanta Knights Turner Cup Championship. Join us for a special VIP Luncheon followed by the Gladiators Game on Saturday Night at 7:05pm.
Limited space available for this one-time event!
When: Saturday October 19th
Time: 1pm-4pm
Where: Dave and Busters
5900 Sugarloaf Parkway
Suite 441
Lawrenceville Ga. 30043
Package $50 per person includes:
-Club Ticket to the game that night
-Lunch (see menu below)
-Dave and Busters Play Card
****IF YOU HAVE A TICKET TO THE GAME ALREADY YOU WILL RECEIVE A TICKET VOUCHER GOOD FOR ANY REGULAR SEASON GAME
Program Contents:
-Meet 'N' Greet Time with Knights Players and staff begins promptly at 1:00pm
-Lunch served 1:45pm
-Members of the team including Coaching Staff, will make brief statements after lunch.
-Knights players will also be signing the jerseys the Gladiators will be wearing during warm-ups and then auctioned off after the game that night.
-Atlanta Knights Expected to Attend: JC Bergeron, Stan Drulia, Chris LaPuma, Jim Cummins, Cory Cross, Brent Gretzky, Head Coach John Paris and many others!
SANDWICH SENSATION Buffet PER PERSON includes:
-HONEY-CURED HAM -SMOKED TURKEY- ITALIAN SALAMI -NEWI Roasted Tomato & Cucumber Salad - Field of Greens Salad- Tomato Feta Soup-
-Assorted Cheeses including Cheddar, Provolone & Swiss
-Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, Mayo & Mustard
-Assorted Breads including Sourdough, Multigrain, Marble Wheat & Plain & Jalapeno Cheese Tortillas
-UNLIMITED SODA, COFFEE & TEA
