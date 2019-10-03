Atlanta Knights VIP Experience October 19th

Come join the Atlanta Gladiators on Saturday October 19th as we celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the Atlanta Knights Turner Cup Championship. Join us for a special VIP Luncheon followed by the Gladiators Game on Saturday Night at 7:05pm.

Limited space available for this one-time event!

When: Saturday October 19th

Time: 1pm-4pm

Where: Dave and Busters

5900 Sugarloaf Parkway

Suite 441

Lawrenceville Ga. 30043

Package $50 per person includes:

-Club Ticket to the game that night

-Lunch (see menu below)

-Dave and Busters Play Card

****IF YOU HAVE A TICKET TO THE GAME ALREADY YOU WILL RECEIVE A TICKET VOUCHER GOOD FOR ANY REGULAR SEASON GAME

Program Contents:

-Meet 'N' Greet Time with Knights Players and staff begins promptly at 1:00pm

-Lunch served 1:45pm

-Members of the team including Coaching Staff, will make brief statements after lunch.

-Knights players will also be signing the jerseys the Gladiators will be wearing during warm-ups and then auctioned off after the game that night.

-Atlanta Knights Expected to Attend: JC Bergeron, Stan Drulia, Chris LaPuma, Jim Cummins, Cory Cross, Brent Gretzky, Head Coach John Paris and many others!

SANDWICH SENSATION Buffet PER PERSON includes:

-HONEY-CURED HAM -SMOKED TURKEY- ITALIAN SALAMI -NEWI Roasted Tomato & Cucumber Salad - Field of Greens Salad- Tomato Feta Soup-

-Assorted Cheeses including Cheddar, Provolone & Swiss

-Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, Mayo & Mustard

-Assorted Breads including Sourdough, Multigrain, Marble Wheat & Plain & Jalapeno Cheese Tortillas

-UNLIMITED SODA, COFFEE & TEA

