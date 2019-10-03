IceMen Add NHL & AHL Experience with Veteran John Albert

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose announced Thursday that the team has agreed to terms with veteran forward John Albert.

Albert, 30, brings a wealth of next level experience to the Icemen roster. The 5-11, 180-pound forward has registered 170 points (72g, 98a) in 339 career AHL games played with the St. John's IceCaps (2011-2015), Manitoba Moose (2015-16), Hershey Bears (2017-18) and Hartford Wolf Pack (2017-18). Albert also recorded a goal in nine NHL appearances with the Winnipeg Jets during the 2013-14 season.

The Cleveland, Ohio native played four seasons at Ohio State University where he totaled 124 points (33g, 91a) in 159 collegiate contests. Albert was selected by the Atlanta Thrashers in the sixth-round of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft. Albert captained the Manitoba Moose during the 2015-16 season and was captain at Ohio State in 2010-11.

