Thunder Receives Wells from Bakersfield

Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that goaltender Dylan Wells has been assigned to the Thunder by Edmonton from the Condors.

Wells, 21, returns to Wichita after appearing in 22 games last season for the Thunder. Wells joined the Thunder at the end of the 2017-18 season. Last year, he went 12-5-2 during his rookie campaign, sporting a 3.04 goals-against average and .912 save percentage. He also saw action in 12 games for the Condors, going 6-6-0 with a 2.84 goals-against average and .909 save percentage.

A native of St. Catharines, Ontario, the 6-foot-2, 188-pound netminder begins his second year as a pro after playing a four-year career for the Ontario Hockey League's Peterborough Petes. In 2016-17, he went 33-15-2 with a 3.07 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage. He was selected in the fifth round (#123) by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

