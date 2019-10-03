ECHL to Host DC Super Hero Nights Throughout 2019-20 Season

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced today that the League has partnered with Warner Bros. and DC to host a "DC Super Hero Night" for each of the League's 26 teams during the 2019-20 season.

Each game will feature teams wearing DC character-themed jerseys. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase exclusive co-branded merchandise, receive promotional giveaway items and enjoy character appearances. During this first ever league-wide partnership , ECHL teams will wear gear featuring iconic DC Super Heroes Batman, Super Man, Aquaman, The Flash, Wonder Woman as well as Super-Villains The Joker and Lex Luthor.

"This partnership marks a continued commitment to bringing new and exciting entertainment ideas into the ECHL," said Ryan Crelin, ECHL Commissioner. "DC brings some of the most popular and recognizable characters in the world into the ECHL and we look forward to seeing their jersey designs on the ice and their characters in our venues."

ECHL/"DC Comic Night" Game Dates

ECHL Team Game Date

Adirondack Thunder Feb. 23

Allen Americans Feb. 29

Atlanta Gladiators Nov. 23

Brampton Beast Dec. 7

Cincinnati Cyclones Nov. 16

Florida Everblades Dec. 28

Fort Wayne Komets Jan. 18

Greenville Swamp Rabbits Jan. 12

Idaho Steelheads Nov. 30

Indy Fuel Nov. 22

Jacksonville Icemen Feb. 22

Kalamazoo Wings Nov. 16

Kansas City Mavericks Nov. 2

Maine Mariners Nov. 30

Newfoundland Growlers Dec. 6

Norfolk Admirals Apr. 3

Rapid City Rush Feb. 29

Reading Royals Nov. 2

South Carolina Stingrays Feb. 15

Toledo Walleye Feb. 28

Tulsa Oilers Dec. 1

Utah Grizzlies Feb. 17

Wheeling Nailers Nov. 17

Wichita Thunder Mar. 27

Worcester Railers Dec. 14

