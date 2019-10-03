Check out a Walleye Practice on Wednesday, October 23

What happens during a Walleye practice? Stop by and find out! The Toledo Walleye will hold an open practice on Wednesday, October 23 before the team leaves for Kansas City to play regular season games that weekend. During the open practice, fans will get a rare behind-the-scene look at a team practice. 'Voice of the Walleye' Matt Melzak will provide insight and color commentary throughout the practice.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23 for this FREE open practice. Enter the Huntington Center through the Swamp Shop. Practice begins at 6:30 p.m.

