Nailers Receive D'Orio & Scarfo from Penguins

October 3, 2019





WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced two transactions, which both take effect immediately. Wheeling has received goaltender Alex D'Orio and forward Ryan Scarfo from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

D'Orio, 20, begins his first full season of professional hockey, as he was signed to an NHL contract by Pittsburgh. He made his pro debut last April with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, after finishing his junior career in the QMJHL. Alex won a President Cup Championship during his rookie year with the Saint John Sea Dogs in 2016-17, while compiling a 19-2-1 record, a 2.40 goals against average, and a .903 save percentage. Over the course of the next two years, the Sherbrooke, Quebec native was one of the busiest netminders in the Q, finishing first in saves in 2017-18, then fifth in saves last season, splitting 2018-19 between Saint John and the Baie-Comeau Drakkar.

Scarfo, 25, enters his second season in the Penguins organization, after being acquired last year in an AHL trade with the Belleville Senators. Ryan has registered three goals and 11 points in 44 career AHL games, in addition to one goal and two points in ten ECHL contests with the Brampton Beast. Prior to turning pro, the Boston, Massachusetts native attended Union College, where he amassed 88 points in 151 games, while majoring in Economics.

With the additions of D'Orio, Scarfo, forward Cam Brown, and defensemen Matt Harrington and Jake Schultz, Wheeling's training camp roster now stands at 28 players.

The Wheeling Nailers will play two preseason games on the road against the Fort Wayne Komets this weekend. Friday's tilt is scheduled for 8:05, followed by Saturday's re-match at 7:35. Wheeling will then open its 28th regular season with a road clash against the Cincinnati Cyclones on Saturday, October 12th at 7:35. The home opener will be Saturday, October 19th at 7:05 against the Indy Fuel. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley. For information on season tickets, group tickets, partial plans, and more, call (304) 234-GOAL.

