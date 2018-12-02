Solar Bears Post 50 Shots in Loss to Admirals

ORLANDO, Fla. - Although the Orlando Solar Bears (10-8-2-0) managed a season-high 50 shots on goal and broke a four-game power-play goal drought, the home team fell by a 4-3 score to the Norfolk Admirals (12-7-1-1) on Sunday afternoon at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center.

Mike Monfredo gave Orlando the initial lead at the 3:07 mark of the first period when he followed up his own rebound and beat Ty Reichenbach for his second of the season.

Luke Nogard scored at 6:56 with the man advantage to tie the score for Norfolk, and the Admirals pulled ahead when Taylor Cammarata scored at 9:52.

The Solar Bears got the equalizer late in the frame from Cody Donaghey, as the team's power-play unit cycled the puck in the offensive zone before Donaghey blasted a shot over the glove-side shoulder of Reichenbach at 19:02.

The Admirals pulled ahead by two goals in the second period as Jalen Smereck (9:32) and Ben Duffy (10:25) scored 53 seconds apart to give the visitors a 4-2 edge and force the Solar Bears to swap Hayden Stewart out for Corbin Boes in goal.

Brady Shaw scored his team-leading 12th of the season at 17:47 of the middle frame to bring Orlando back to within one goal, but the Admirals held on to come away with the win.

Stewart took the loss with 15 saves on 19 shots against in 30:25 of action, while Boes stopped all 17 shots that he faced in 28:10 of relief; Reichenbach earned the victory with a 47-save effort against 50 shots.

NOTABLES

Shaw led the Solar Bears with nine shots on goal. The forward has scored in three consecutive games and has added an assist in that

Jonne Tammela led Orlando with two assists in the game, and now has a three-game point streak (2g-3a).

Michael Brodzinski assisted on Shaw's goal and now has a three-game assist streak (4a).

THREE STARS

1) Ben Duffy - NOR

2) Darik Angeli - NOR

3) Patrick D'Amico - NOR

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears visit the Atlanta Gladiators on Friday, Dec. 7 at 7:35 p.m. at Infinite Energy Arena. Orlando then hosts the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for the first time this season on Sunday, Dec. 9 at 1:30 p.m. at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center for a FAIRWINDS Solar Bears Sunday. The first 100 FAIRWINDS members who show their FAIRWINDS debit or credit card and photo ID at the box office will receive a free pair of tickets to that day's game. Once the first 100 pairs are claimed, FAIRWINDS members can still take advantage of a buy-one-get-one offer for the game. For more information, visit fairwinds.org/solarbears. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets.

