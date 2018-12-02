Steelheads Send Fur Flying, Complete Comeback in 3-2 OT Win

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (11-8-3) let the teddy bears fly and used that to lead their 3-2 overtime win over the Jacksonville Icemen (13-7-1) on Saturday night at CenturyLink Arena.

The Icemen scored the opening two goals of the night in the first period, taking advantage in the score column early. At 9:31, Icemen forward Everett Clark put in a rebound to take a 1-0 lead. Icemen defenseman Dajon Mingo doubled the lead, 2-0, on a shot at 14:48.

The Steelheads made the teddy bears soar to the ice late in the second period. At 18:13, Steelheads forward Reid Petryk deflected a shot in front of the net on an attempt from the left point by defenseman Keegan Kanzig, sending the teddy bears to the ice and beginning the comeback, 2-1.

An early penalty kill led to the game-tying goal at 5:56 of the third period when forward A.J. White fed defenseman Colton Saucerman on a 2-on-1 break to tie the game, 2-2. The goal sent the game to overtime, and in the final minute at 4:05, Steelheads forward Spencer Naas slipped a shot from the left circle by the waiting netminder, sealing the comeback and a 3-2 overtime win.

Steelheads netminder Tomas Sholl (6-3-0) halted all 16 shots in the win through 44:05 minutes of relief, while Icemen goaltender Tanner Jaillet (3-4-1) turned away 36 of 39 shots in the overtime loss. Ryan Faragher stopped eight of 10 shots to start the game.

