Grizzlies Fall 3-0 to Rapid City

Rapid City, South Dakota - Rapid City Rush goaltender Adam Carlson stopped all 33 shots he saw as the Rush shut out the Utah Grizzlies 3-0 on Saturday night at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

The loss for Utah is the first regulation defeat against a division opponent in 16 games. With Tulsa losing to Kansas City tonight, the Grizzlies remain tied for first in the Mountain Division with 30 points.

It was teddy bear toss night as well as Guns N' Hoses night in Rapid City as Riley Weselowski scored 12:12 into the first period.

Rapid City scored once in each period in the contest. Shaquille Merasty got a power play goal 4:27 into the second period. The Rush scored an empty net goal from around center ice as Andrew Radenovic gets his 10th of the season with 2:47 left in the third period.

Rapid City gets 5 of 6 standings points, while Utah ended up with 3 of 6 standings points for the week.

The shutout ended 11 game point scoring streaks by both Caleb Herbert and Cole Ully.

The Grizzlies road trip continues next Friday and Saturday against the Idaho Steeleheads. Utah returns home December 12th, 14th and 15th against the Rapid City Rush. For tickets, go to utahgrizzlies.com.

Grizzlies notes: Defenseman Kevin Davis and Josh Anderson were sent to the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Davis leads all ECHL rookies with 15 assists on the year. Anderson was drafted in the 3rd round of the 2016 draft by the Colorado Avalanche. Utah outshot Rapid City 33 to 26. Utah was 0 for 7 on the power play. Rapid City was 1 for 5.

3 stars of the game

1. Adam Carlson (R.C) - 33 for 33 in a shutout performance.

2. Riley Weselowski (R.C) - 1 goal, +2.

3. Shaquille Merasty (R.C) - 1 goal, 6 shots on goal.

