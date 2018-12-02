Growlers Tame the Beast, 5-2

December 2, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release





The Newfoundland Growlers broke out the brooms Sunday afternoon in a special Paw Patrol Nickelodeon matinee game, sweeping the weekend series with the Brampton Beast by a score of 5-2.

Sam Babintsev opened the scoring with just 55 seconds to play in the first period, re-directing an Anthony Cortese blast from the point, giving the Growlers a 1-0 lead.

J.J. Piccinich extended the Growlers lead to two while on a 5-on-3 powerplay banging home a big rebound at 15:41 of the middle frame.

Aaron Luchuk cut the Growlers lead to one at 12:24 of the second period, tipping a Nathan Todd shot past Garteig, making it a 2-1 game.

Brady Ferguson re-stored the two-goal lead at 11:44 of the third period faking the pass before wiring it over the glove of Paterson for a 3-1 score. Evan Neugold followed that up just 34 seconds later giving Newfoundland their first three-goal lead of the afternoon with his first as a Growler.

Scott Pooley kept the third period offensive outburst alive scoring his fourth of the weekend with 5:29 to play in the final frame, making the score 5-1.

Nathan Todd cut the lead to three on the power play roofing it over the glove of Garteig with 4:31 to play for a 5-2 score, but that's as close as Brampton would come as the Growlers held on for a 5-2 final.

Quick Hits

Michael Garteig leads the ECHL in wins with 12

John Snowden assumed the Head Coaching duties for the second straight home game

The three stars were 3 - E. Neugold (NFL), 2 - M. Garteig (NFL) and 1 - B. Ferguson (NFL)

What's Next?

The Growlers' December homestand continues Friday night with the annual NTV Teddy Toss against the Reading Royals, ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers. Fans are encouraged to bring a new teddy bear to throw on the ice during the second period in support of the Salvation Army. Puck drop is 7 p.m. Tickets are available at mileonecentre.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 2, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.