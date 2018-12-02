Reichenbach Shines as Admirals Edge Solar Bears 4-3

ORLANDO, FL - Ty Reichenbach made 47 saves on 50 shots while Ben Duffy added a goal and an assist as the Norfolk Admirals defeat the Orlando Solar Bears 4-3 Sunday Afternoon at Amway Center. With the win, the Admirals bring home five of a possible six points from the road trip and now improve to (12-7-1-1 26 Points) on the year and is tied for second place in the South Division.

Orlando got on the board first with a goal from Mike Monfredo. Monfredo took a pass from Matthew Spencer in the right circle. Monfredo shot the puck which was initially saved by Ty Reichenbach, but the rebound bounced right outside the goalie's crease. Monfredo found the rebound and went around the outstretched leg of Reichenbach to give Orlando the 1-0 lead at 3:07 of the first period.

The Admirals tied the game on a power-play goal from Luke Nogard. Darik Angeli gathered the puck along the left wall after exchanging passes with T.J. Melancon. Angeli fed the puck down behind the net for Connor Hurley. Hurley fed the puck out in front of the net between the circles, where Luke Nogard beat Hayden Stewart on the glove side to even the score at one at 6:56 of the first period.

Norfolk took the lead with a goal courtesy of Taylor Cammarata. Darik Angeli passed the puck from in the corner to a streaking Ben Duffy to beneath the circles, and Duffy's shot was saved by Stewart. Cammarata found the puck resting just outside the grasp of the goaltender and he put the rebound home to give Norfolk the 2-1 lead at 9:52 of the first period.

Orlando tied the game with a power-play goal from Cody Donaghey. Jonne Tammela gained control of the puck after exchanging passes with an Orlando defender. Tammela then found Mitch Hults on a pass at the point. Hults passed the puck to Donaghey who's slap-shot from in the right circle beat Reichenbach on the stick side to even the score at two with less than a minute to go in the second period.

Norfolk went back in front at 9:32 of the second period with a goal from Jalen Smereck. Smereck received a pass from Avery Peterson at the left point. Smereck skated just outside the left circle and unloaded a slap shot which beat him on the left side to give Norfolk a 3-2 lead.

Norfolk extended their lead to two with a goal from Ben Duffy. Jacob Graves led Patrick D'Amico into the Orlando zone on the left side. D'Amico found Duffy in the slot whose wrist shot beat Stewart on the glove side to further the Norfolk lead to 4-2 at 10:25 of the second period.

Orlando would get a goal back with a tally from Brady Shaw. Michael Brodzinski led Tammela into the Norfolk zone on a stretch pass. Tammela skated through the left circle and took a backhand shot which was initially saved by Reichenbach. The rebound came right out to Shaw who put the puck home to cut the Norfolk lead to 4-3 at 17:47 of the second period. However, the Admirals held off the Solar Bears in the third period, to secure the 4-3 victory.

Ty Reichenbach made 47 saves on 50 shots and claims his ninth victory on the year, while Hayden Stewart will take the loss making 15 saves on 19 shots. Corbin Boes did stop all 17 shots in relief for Orlando.

Three Stars

1 Ben Duffy-NOR(1G,1A)

2 Darik Angeli-NOR (2A)

3 Patrick D'Amico-NOR (1A)

